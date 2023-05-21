(CNN) — Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said Sunday he doesn’t think Donald Trump would be able to win a general election, pointing to the GOP’s disappointing performance in last year’s midterm elections when several candidates endorsed by the former president went down to defeat.

“The president’s kind of high-profile endorsement of those candidates actually hurt those candidates, at least in the general election. So if past is prologue, that means President Trump is going to have a hard time in those swing states, which means that he cannot win a general election,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.