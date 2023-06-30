(CNN) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has vetoed a ban on gender-affirming care for most minors in the state, the latest Democratic governor to push back on a GOP-led legislature’s efforts to restrict transgender youth’s access to such treatments.

The move sets the stage for a battle with the legislature’s Republican supermajority, which could vote to override his veto.

