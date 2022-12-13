Los Angeles councilman will not resign amid audio scandal and scuffle with protester

Councilman Kevin de León, here at City Hall on August 30, in Los Angeles, tells CNN on Tuesday that he will not resign.

 Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Days after video of a scuffle with an activist surfaced, and months after racist remarks on tape went viral, Los Angeles councilman Kevin de León tells CNN he will remain on the city council and is attending a scheduled meeting later Tuesday.

The councilman has defied demands for his resignation and attended last week's meeting, amid vociferous protests, "to get back to work," he told CNN's Kate Bolduan. The last two months he said he's been reflecting as well as talking with people in the Black community and said the bulk of his work is with department leaders and not just at meetings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.