Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is putting money behind her vow to do everything she can to prevent election deniers from winning in November, as her political action committee announced Friday that it is spending $500,000 on an ad urging Arizona voters to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Republican Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem.

Both Lake and Finchem won the GOP nominations after echoing former President Donald Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen, and Lake refused to pledge that she would accept the 2022 election results during a recent interview with CNN's Dana Bash.

