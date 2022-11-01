Rep. Liz Cheney returned to the campaign trail Tuesday night, receiving a standing ovation more than 1,600 miles from her Wyoming home -- and a world away from the Republican politics that have been her family's lifeblood.

She will be leaving office in two months, following a resounding defeat in her August primary to a Trump-backed challenger. But Cheney made clear that she is intent on trying to shape the next session of Congress and stop -- or limit -- the scope of a potential Republican majority not committed to protecting democracy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.