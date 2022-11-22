South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is appearing Tuesday before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Prosecutors in Fulton County, who are investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the results of the 2020 election in the Peach State, want to question Graham about calls he made to Georgia election officials after the presidential election, as well as his interactions with the Trump campaign, according to court documents.

CNN's Ariane de Vogue contributed to this report.

