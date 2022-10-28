Sen. Lindsey Graham, in a new brief filed with the Supreme Court on Friday, says there's no rush necessary for his testimony to the Fulton County grand jury investigating 2020 election subversion plots in Georgia, as the senator asks the justices to block a subpoena while his legal challenge to it plays out.

"There is no need to sacrifice this appeal and the immunities it presents for the sake of the District Attorneys' now-preferred timeline," Graham wrote, referring to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is spearheading the special purpose grand jury investigation into efforts to reverse former President Donald Trump's Georgia defeat.

