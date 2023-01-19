White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor on Thursday provided an update on first lady Dr. Jill Biden's recent Mohs surgery, saying a lesion found on her left eyelid was determined to be "a very common, totally harmless, non-cancerous growth."

Biden spent several hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last week, undergoing an outpatient procedure to remove two cancerous lesions -- one on her chest and another her right eye. During that procedure, a third lesion was found on her left eyelid.

