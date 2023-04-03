Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio has taken the stand Monday as the first blockbuster witness in the star-studded trial of former Fugees member Pras Michel.

Michel is accused of participating in a global campaign-finance conspiracy funded by Jho Low, a Malaysian businessman who allegedly stole billions of dollars from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, 1MDB. Michel has pleaded not guilty.

