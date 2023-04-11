The highly classified leaked Pentagon documents posted to social media offer a pessimistic US viewpoint about the state of the war in Ukraine, highlighting weaknesses in Ukraine's weaponry and air defenses and predicting a stalemate in the war for months to come.

The documents, which appear to date from February and March, detail many of Ukraine's perceived military shortfalls as Kyiv prepares for a spring counteroffensive against Russia.

Natasha Bertrand and Alex Marquardt contributed to this report.

