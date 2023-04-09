Leaked Pentagon documents provide rare window into depth of US intelligence on allies and foes

Highly classified Pentagon documents leaked online in recent weeks have provided a rare window into how the US spies on allies and foes alike, deeply rattling US officials, who fear the revelations could jeopardize sensitive sources and compromise important foreign relationships.

Some of the documents, which US officials say are authentic, expose the extent of US eavesdropping on key allies, including South Korea, Israel and Ukraine.

CNN's Sean Lyngaas, Alex Marquardt and Haley Britzky contributed to this report.

