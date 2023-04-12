A trove of leaked classified Pentagon documents highlight US anxieties over growing Chinese and Russian influence in Latin America and Africa. Among the details are references to Russian mercenary group Wagner exploring a contract to fight criminal gangs in Haiti, and a Chinese company negotiating to build a deep water port in Nicaragua.

One US military document describes a sweeping propaganda plan by Russian intelligence to shape public opinion in Africa, including peddling conspiracy theories about US biological labs with the goal of "realigning" African countries with Russia.

