A California man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly threatening to kill a journalist who was trying to report on his organization, the Justice Department said.

Nicholas Welker, who also goes by "King ov Wrath" and "ilovehate5150," was the leader of the Feuerkrieg Division -- a White supremacist group that prosecutors said has a goal of "challenging laws, social order, and the government via terrorism and other violent acts" and "encourages attacks on racial minorities, the Jewish community, the LGBTQ+ community, the U.S. Government, journalists, and critical infrastructure."

