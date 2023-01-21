The Supreme Court marshal who investigated last year's leak of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade has revealed that she spoke to all nine justices and found nothing to implicate them or their spouses.

Friday's remarks by Marshal Gail Curley come after the court's investigative report on the leak, which was released Thursday, did not specify whether justices had been interviewed, leading to questions as to whether investigators had considered their potential role.

