Lawyers for House Republicans and the Manhattan district attorney's office are set to square off before a federal judge Wednesday over a subpoena seeking testimony about the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Last week Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, sued Jim Jordan, the chair of the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee, to block a congressional subpoena to a former prosecutor, alleging the lawmakers are engaged in a "transparent campaign to intimidate and attack" the DA's office.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.