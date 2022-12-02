Three non-profit immigrant rights organizations have filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, claiming that the state is "infringing upon the federal government's immigration system by creating a separate, parallel immigration system."

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the immigrant rights groups by the Southern Poverty Law Center and other legal advocates.

