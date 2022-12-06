A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia's crown prince after the Biden administration recommended he be granted immunity in the case brought against him by the fiancée of murdered Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Judge John Bates said in an opinion that despite his "uneasiness," the US government told the DC District Court that Prince Mohammed bin Salman is immune since he also holds the title of prime minister and so he is "entitled to head of state immunity."

