Lawmakers reached an agreement to include in must-pass legislation a measure aimed at making it harder to overturn a certified presidential election, marking the first legislative response to the US Capitol insurrection and then-President Donald Trump's relentless pressure campaign to stay in power despite his 2020 loss.

Several congressional sources told CNN that the legislation -- to overhaul the 1887 Electoral Count Act -- will be added to a bill to fund the federal government before Friday's deadline to avoid a shutdown. If it becomes law, as is expected, the vice president's role would be clarified to be completely ceremonial while overseeing the certification of the electoral result. It also would raise the threshold in Congress to make it harder for lawmakers to force votes attempting to overturn a state's certified result and prevent efforts to pass along fake electors to Congress. The House select committee investigating the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, called for the bill's passage in a summary of its report released Monday.

