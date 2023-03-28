Lawmakers reluctant to pursue gun control measures following Nashville school shooting

Monday's deadly school shooting in Nashville has sparked a familiar cycle of condolences and calls to action among lawmakers in Washington, but both sides of the aisle have been quick to concede that the recent violence is probably not enough to sway a divided Congress.

 KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images

Monday's deadly school shooting in Nashville has sparked a familiar cycle of condolences and calls to action among lawmakers in Washington, but both sides of the aisle have been quick to concede that the recent violence is probably not enough to sway a divided Congress to move substantive gun control efforts forward.

After three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville on Monday, President Joe Biden asserted that he's done all he can do to address gun control and urged members on Capitol Hill to act. But the shooting, so far, has not compelled lawmakers in Washington -- particularly Republican leadership and some members representing Tennessee -- to push forward gun control, signaling no end to the impasse within the GOP-controlled House and nearly deadlocked Senate.

