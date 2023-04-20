Larry Elder announces 2024 White House bid

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, seen here in California in 2021, announced on April 20 that he's launching a 2024 presidential campaign, joining a growing list of Republicans vying for the GOP nomination.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder announced Thursday that he's launching a 2024 presidential campaign, joining a growing list of Republicans vying for the GOP nomination.

Elder will speak at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition this weekend. Other 2024 GOP hopefuls are expected to speak as well, including former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who recently launched an exploratory committee.

Kyung Lah contributed to this report.

