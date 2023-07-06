(CNN) — The Biden administration has approved the largest offshore wind energy project yet in US waters, to be located off the coast of New Jersey where officials say it could power hundreds of thousands of homes with clean energy.

The Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced Wednesday it approved the Ocean Wind 1 project’s plan for construction and operations. Ocean Wind 1 joins two other projects – Vineyard Wind in Massachusetts and South Fork Wind off the coasts of both Rhode Island and New York – in getting final approval from the federal government.

