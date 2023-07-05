wire Lab tests show substance found at White House was cocaine By Kevin Liptak, CNN Jul 5, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Lab testing for the substance found at the White House on Sunday has come back positive for cocaine, according to a person familiar with the matter.CNN has reached out to the Secret Service for official confirmation.The substance was found near the ground floor entrance to the West Wing, the person said. The location is where staff-led tours of the White House pass through on their way into the building.The substance was found near where guests are asked to leave their cell phones before proceeding into the West Wing.Those tours typically only occur on weekends.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Education Man suffers injury in T-bone crash Local News RRT to perform 'The Sound of Music' Local News Mental health center banking on ease of new records system Local News Shortage of pain relievers spells trouble for patients More Local News → 1:06 Wednesday, July 5th AM Weather Forecast 5 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos National Video ABC Special Report: Understanding AI National Video Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in Kolkata National Video Meta Launching New App 'Threads'
