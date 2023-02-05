The deep-pocketed network associated with billionaire Charles Koch is preparing to throw its money and weight behind a single Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential primary -- in a move that could significantly reshape the GOP field.

Americans for Prosperity Action, the main political arm of the Koch network, "is prepared to support a candidate in the Republican presidential primary who can lead our country forward, and who can win," Emily Seidel, the CEO of Americans for Prosperity and a top adviser at AFP Action, wrote in a memo released Sunday.

