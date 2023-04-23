Klobuchar says Biden and McCarthy should negotiate over budget, not debt limit

Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, April 23.

 CNN

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said Sunday that she believes President Joe Biden should sit down with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and negotiate Republicans' proposed spending cuts, but she insisted those talks should be in relation to the federal budget -- not raising the debt limit.

"Of course, President Biden should sit down with Speaker McCarthy," Klobuchar told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" ahead of the House's expected vote this week on McCarthy's bill to raise the debt limit. "But let me put an idea out there. The proposal that McCarthy has put forward, that belongs in the budget. ... Our main goal right now is to make clear that we are going to avoid default."

