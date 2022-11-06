Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sunday pushed back on California Gov. Gavin Newsom's argument that their party is "getting crushed on narrative" by Republicans and right-wing media outlets.

"You know what? He's out there in California right now, and I am out here and been all over Ohio with Tim Ryan, in Pennsylvania with John Fetterman, with Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin and Cheri Beasley in North Carolina. I think either we are ahead in these races or we are in striking distance," Klobuchar told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union," referring to Democratic Senate nominees in key contests.

CNN's Maeve Reston contributed to this report.

