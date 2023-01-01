Outgoing Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Sunday he fears for the future of the country if former President Donald Trump isn't charged with a crime related to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, though he believes the Justice Department will "do the right thing."

"If this is not a crime, I don't know what is. If a president can incite an insurrection and not be held accountable, then really there's no limit to what a president can do or can't do," the Illinois lawmaker told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."

