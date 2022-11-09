Former President Donald Trump's endorsements for political candidates in close high-profile races have not yet given Republicans the swift and sweeping victories they had anticipated for this election cycle, despite many GOP hopefuls banking on his support to propel their campaigns.

Many critical midterm races have yet to be called as of Wednesday morning, but so far, no Republican endorsed by Trump in a toss-up gubernatorial, US Senate or House race has won. Among those toss-up races where Trump had publicly backed a candidate, CNN projects the governor's seat in Wisconsin, a Senate seat for Pennsylvania and four House seats are going to Democrats.

CNN's Jeremy Herb, Tierney Sneed, Jim Acosta, Jeremy Diamond and MJ Lee

