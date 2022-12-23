The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, laid out a damning case over 800-plus pages that former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election led to the violence at the US Capitol, documenting the ex-chief executive's actions for the record and potentially for criminal investigators.

On Monday, the committee referred Trump to the Justice Department on four criminal charges. On Thursday, the committee effectively showed its work for why it believes Trump is criminally liable for his actions.

