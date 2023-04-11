The "Gang of Eight" has been granted the ability to look over the classified documents found in the possession of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, three sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

The members of the Gang of Eight, which includes the House and Senate leaders from each party as well as the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate intelligence committees, are privy to the most sensitive classified information.

