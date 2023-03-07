Key Democrats seek info from former judge who reviewed Supreme Court leak probe after CNN exclusive

Key congressional Democrats have asked the former federal judge who reviewed the Supreme Court's investigation into the leak of a draft abortion opinion to provide them with more information about his involvement following a CNN exclusive report that raised questions about his objectivity.

Their letter to the Michael Chertoff -- also a former secretary of the Department of Homeland Security -- points to CNN's Joan Biskupic's exclusive reporting that Chertoff's risk assessment firm had been privately contracted by the court in recent years for security assessments as well as his personal connection with some justices.

