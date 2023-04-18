wire Kevin McCarthy to make Israel first foreign trip as House speaker By Hadas Gold and Richard Allen Greene, CNN Apr 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will visit Israel on his first trip abroad as speaker, and address its parliament, the Knesset, he announced on Tuesday.He'll be only the second US speaker in history to address the Knesset, and the first one to do so this millennium, his Israeli counterpart Amir Ohana said.McCarthy responded to a tweet from Ohana, saying he was proud to accept the invitation.Ohana described McCarthy as "a steadfast supporter and longstanding friend of Israel."McCarthy's visit "is a clear expression of the strong and unbreakable bond between Israel and its closest ally, the United States of America," Ohana said in a video announcing the visit.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Government Area legislators to meet with the public Friday Public Safety Child suffers serious injuries in UTV crash Sports Central volleyball player Katie Miller signs national letter of intent for Morningside University +2 Social Cardinals fall to Spoofhounds at home More Local News → 0:43 Partly sunny and mild Tuesday 12 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 0:31 National Video ISM Announces Six 2023 R. Gene Richter Scholars 0:19 National Video The AIM-120D-3 has completed its Functional Configuration Audit, putting it one step closer to operational use. The missile is the latest variant of the combat-proven AMRAAM, developed under the Form, Fit, Function refresh, known as F3R. Multimedia Family Reunites 10 Ducklings With Their Mom Twice In A Day | The Dodo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.