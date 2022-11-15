House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is hoping to pass a crucial test on Tuesday in his campaign to become House speaker despite an underwhelming midterm election performance that launched a search among conservatives for a challenger.

A week after Election Day, CNN has still not yet projected whether Republicans will win the House. But McCarthy is confident that he will win a majority of House GOP votes on Tuesday to lead his conference -- and will earn in January the 218 votes necessary to hold the speaker's gavel.

CNN"s Kristin Wilson and Annie Grayer contributed to this report.

