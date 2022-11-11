Members of the pro-Trump House Freedom Caucus are withholding their support for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid and have begun to lay out their list of demands, putting the California Republican's path to securing 218 votes in peril if the party ultimately takes the House with a slim majority.

McCarthy and his team are confident he will ultimately get the votes to be speaker. But the conservative hardliners are emboldened by the likelihood of a narrow House GOP majority and are threatening to withhold their support -- something that could imperil his bid or force him to make deals to weaken the speakership, something he has long resisted.

