Ketanji Brown Jackson, in her first written opinion as a Supreme Court justice, said she would have sided with an inmate who argued that Ohio suppressed evidence that might have helped him at trial.

The full court declined to take up appeal brought by Davel Chinn, who shot and killed a man named Brian Jones as a part of an attempted robbery.

CNN's Devan Cole contributed to this report.

