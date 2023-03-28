A Kentucky law that aims to increase oversight in public schools by making it easier for parents to file complaints about -- and, if desired, shield their children from -- "harmful" materials has gone into effect after Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear declined to veto a Republican-pushed bill.

Senate Bill 5 makes Kentucky the latest state to join a push by Republicans nationwide to champion so-called parental rights in the classroom.

