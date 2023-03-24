Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday vetoed a Republican-led bill that would prohibit transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming care, such as surgical procedures or the use of certain hormones, bucking a growing trend of states restricting access to the treatments.

Republican state lawmakers passed the bill last week, arguing that children should not be allowed to make such consequential decisions and that the ban would protect minors.

CNN's Devan Cole contributed to this report.

