(CNN) — The biggest governor’s race of 2023 began to take shape this week, as Kentucky’s attorney general and now Republican gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron and his allies began previewing their lines of attack on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

The race between Beshear and Cameron, much like Virginia’s state legislative races this fall, carries significant implications for 2024’s elections, as both parties test-drive messages they’ll seek to use across the map next year and Democrats look for lessons about which messages connect with voters in increasingly red states.

