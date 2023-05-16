(CNN) — Kentucky voters on Tuesday will settle the most important Republican primary of 2023, as they choose their candidate to take on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November.

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a former aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and is vying to become the state’s first Black governor, is widely viewed as the frontrunner.

