The Kentucky legislature enacted new restrictions Wednesday on the rights of transgender youth, overriding the governor's veto of a bill that places bans on gender-affirming care for minors, on discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity in school, and on transgender students using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear had vetoed Senate Bill 150 on Friday, saying in a statement at the time that it would allow "too much government interference in personal healthcare issues and rips away the freedom of parents to make medical decisions for their children."

