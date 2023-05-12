Republicans in Kentucky will decide their nominee for governor on Tuesday in the party's first major primary since last year's midterm elections -- and one with implications for the 2024 GOP presidential race and the battle for Senate control.

The race will test former President Donald Trump's influence with GOP voters as he seeks a return to the White House. It will also weigh conservatives' appetite for cultural fights over transgender rights, tough-on-crime messaging and more.

