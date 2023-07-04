(CNN) — Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will not testify in his impeachment trial, according to his attorney, who called the proceeding a “sham” that would “encourage future kangaroo courts.”

“That is why Attorney General Paxton will not dignify the illegal House action by testifying,” attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement late Monday. “We will not bow to their evil, illegal, and unprecedented weaponization of state power in the Senate chamber.”

CNN’s Sydney Kashiwagi contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.