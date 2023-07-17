Kemp rules out 2024 presidential bid and calls on GOP candidates to stop talking about 2020

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a campaign event in Kennesaw, Georgia, on November 7, 2022. Kemp ruled out running for president in 2024 and warned Republicans that they can’t win Georgia if they continue to spout false claims about election fraud from 2020.

 Dustin Chambers/Reuters

(CNN) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ruled out running for president in 2024 and warned Republicans – including frontrunner Donald Trump – that they can’t win Georgia if they continue to spout false claims about election fraud from 2020.

“If (Trump) continues to do that, he’s going to lose Georgia in November,” he said in an exclusive interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on “The Source.”

