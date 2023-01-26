Kavanaugh says he's 'optimistic' about the Supreme Court and trashes US News law school rankings

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said this week that he is "optimistic" about the court, his colleagues, and the country in the first-known public comments any justice has made off the bench since the release of an investigative report into the leak of a draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade.

 Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images

Kavanaugh, speaking at Notre Dame Law School, did not directly reference the leak investigation, but he said that while judges get a lot of criticism and "heat" at times, he aspires to be an optimist.

