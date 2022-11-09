Kari Lake raises unfounded doubts about election results in Arizona governor race that's too early to call

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, here in a campaign rally on October 9, in Mesa, Arizona, is already casting doubt about the 2022 midterm election results.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

Democrat Katie Hobbs is leading Republican Kari Lake in Arizona governor's race with a little more than half of precincts reporting, and though much could change as ballots are counted, the GOP nominee is already casting doubt about the election results.

Lake won the GOP primary after amplifying former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 presidential election, falsely insisting that the election was rigged and stolen. And though the current margins could change dramatically as votes are counted, Lake is suggesting without any evidence that there could be problems with Tuesday's results. (Hobbs, as secretary of state, rebuffed GOP efforts to overturn the results in the 2020 election).

