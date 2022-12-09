Kari Lake files suit challenging certification of Arizona election

Kari Lake holds a press conference in front of her campaign headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 27. Defeated Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed suit in Arizona Superior Court challenging the certification of the state's election.

Defeated Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed suit in Arizona Superior Court challenging the certification of the state's election.

Lake, who has also amplified former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election, makes numerous claims in the 70-page suit, including that printer failures at some polling places disenfranchised voters in Maricopa County, creating a "debacle" in the county.

