Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass promised to solve the city's homelessness crisis in her first address after winning election as the first woman to lead the nation's second-largest city.

In a speech Thursday at the historic Wilshire Ebell Theatre, the Democratic congresswoman called on voters from across the city to become part of the solution as she embarks on an effort to try to house more than 40,000 people who are living on the streets. Touching on her own roots as a coalition builder, she sent a warning shot to wealthier neighborhoods that have resisted plans to build affordable housing in their areas: "You're not going to be able to house 40,000 people in only the low-income areas -- that is just not the case."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.