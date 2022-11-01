Allison Fluke-Ekren, a Kansas woman who led an all-female ISIS battalion in Syria, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday in a federal courtroom in Alexandria, Virginia.

In June, Fluke-Ekren pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to provide support to ISIS, telling the judge she didn't know that some of the 100 women she led and trained to use guns and explosives were children, some as young as 10.

