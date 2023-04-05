Kansas lawmakers override governor's veto to enact anti-trans sports ban

Rep. Heather Meyer shows her "protect trans youth" t-shirt to legislature members following Wednesday's vote to override Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of an anti-trans sports bill.

 Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal/USA Today Network

Transgender women and girls in Kansas will no longer be allowed to compete on sports teams from kindergarten through college consistent with their gender, after state lawmakers on Wednesday overrode a veto from their governor to enact the restriction.

The law is set to take effect on July 1.

CNN's Devan Cole contributed to this report.

