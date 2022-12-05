Kamala Harris to swear in Karen Bass as first female mayor of Los Angeles

Vice President Kamala Harris (middle) and second gentleman Doug Emhoff (left) join Karen Bass as she campaigns at UCLA in Los Angeles on November 7.

 Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris will swear in Karen Bass as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles in an inauguration ceremony on Sunday in a meeting of two Democratic women who have broken barriers in politics.

Bass will make history as the first female mayor of Los Angeles, also making her the first woman of color to hold the job. Harris, just the second-ever Black female US senator, made history when she became the first female, first Black and first South Asian person to serve as vice president.

