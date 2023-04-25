Vice President Kamala Harris will make the case for President Joe Biden's reelection bid Tuesday at a political rally on reproductive freedom, a Harris adviser told CNN, saying that "finishing the job" for 2024 is about fighting to protect abortion access among other rights facing nationwide restrictions.

Harris will "highlight the extremism of elected Republicans and the unrelenting attacks on women and healthcare providers state by state," the adviser said.

